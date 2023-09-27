Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police statement said they received a report shortly after 10.35pm ‘that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area’ in the Co Antrim town.“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground,’ added a PSNI spokesman.

“When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened’.

Yesterday (Tuesday 26th September) arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.