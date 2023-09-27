Young man required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face after being punched and kicked during house assault in Larne
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police statement said they received a report shortly after 10.35pm ‘that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area’ in the Co Antrim town.“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground,’ added a PSNI spokesman.
“When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened’.
Yesterday (Tuesday 26th September) arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Ballycraigy Ring area during this time or who may have noticed these hooded men to get in touch,’ said the statement.“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2189 25/09/23.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org