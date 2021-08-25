Young man shot in the leg in ‘brutal attack’

The attack took place in the Knockenagh Avenue area last night (Tuesday) at around 10pm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan described it as “a brutal attack”.

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all.

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“No one has the right to violate the rights of others,” she said.

The Det Insp said an investgation is underway and detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, to call 101 quoting the reference number 1895 of 24//21,” she said.

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/