Young people warned to stay away from old mill building in County Armagh after arson attack

The old Sintons Mill building in Tandragee. Photo by Google.

​Young people have been warned to stay away from old mill premises in the County Armagh village of Tandragee after an arson attack on Tuesday night.

​Police are appealing for information following the fire at the old Sinton’s mill site in the Glebe Hill Manor area at around 11.00pm. The NIFRS attended and extinguished the blaze.

Independent Unionist Councillor Paul Berry said it was the latest in a series of incidents at the old mill.

"When I heard of the fire at the Mill on Tuesday evening I was very concerned as to local residents’ safety and the potential damage caused to this local landmark,” he said.

“I visited the site this morning and also spoke to the Mill owner and I was relieved that thankfully no one was injured and the local neighbouring residents and their homes were not damaged as a result of the fire.

“Whilst the fire was bad I was glad that the NI Fire Service contained it to old out houses and the actual Sintons Mill building was not touched which was a relief.

“I would call on people if they have any information to please report it to the PSNI as this was malicious, very dangerous and could have caused serious harm to life and property nearby and we could well have been dealing with a completely different situation this morning only for the quick response from NI Fire Service.

"There have been incidents of anti-social behaviour over the years and the owners have tried their best to secure this site but yet trespassers still find ways to enter and I would appeal for this to stop immediately as there is a fear that young people could be injured or worse on site.”