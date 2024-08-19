Youth arrested in racially-motivated hate crime probe in Bradbury Place yesterday

Police metal handcuffs

Police in south Belfast investigating a report of a racially-motivated hate crime on Sunday, 18th August, have made an arrest.

In a statement, South Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Just after 5.30pm, we received a report that a young man was pushing and shoving members of our minority ethnic community and kicking the furniture outside restaurants in Bradbury Place.

“Police camera operators were able to track the suspect, and he was located by officers in the Wellington Place area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When the allegations were put to him, he became aggressive and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

“Two further reports of abusive behaviour were received, which are believed to relate to the same suspect.

"The 17-year-old was arrested on two counts of common assault, alongside a second count of disorderly behaviour and one of resisting police.

“He remains in custody at this time.”Chief Inspector Conway is appealing to the local community for information and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Anyone who may have witnessed this series of incidents or has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, please contact 101, quoting reference 1157 of 18/08/24.“Hate crime continues to be a priority for your local policing team and we will relentlessly pursue those who commit such offences.“My message is – please report every single incident of hate crime.

"Targeting anyone because of who they are is wrong, and must be called out.