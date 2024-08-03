Youth workers praised for actions after report of man with knife in Lurgan park
Police said a man has been arrested following a report of a man armed with a knife threatening young people at Lord Lurgan Memorial Park on Thursday evening.
Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian told the BBC that he understands youth workers physically stood between the man and the youngsters.
He said a group of around a dozen children aged between 12 and 13 had been in the park doing activities with the Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project.
In a statement, the Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project said an incident occurred which resulted in their staff intervening to de-escalate the situation.
It praised "the actions of the team who ensured that all young people were kept safe".
"As an organisation, we will continue to support the young people and staff who have been impacted by this event," it added.
A police spokesperson said officers received a report at around 7pm that a man armed with a knife was threatening young people in the park.
"Officers attended and located the man in a house in a street nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point," they said.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1421 01/08/24."