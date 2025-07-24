Zimbabwean national on indecency charge set to be released from custody

The Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, where the High Court sits

​A man accused of exposing himself in a north Belfast neighbourhood before approaching a group of young girls is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Aubrey Dube was granted bail under strict conditions which include a prohibition going near the scene of the alleged incident.

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean national, with an address at Stratheden Street in the city, faces a disputed charge of indecent exposure.

Prosecutors said a member of the public claimed she witnessed the defendant standing near a van at Edlingham Street on May 13 this year.

“He had his trousers unbuttoned, his genitals fully exposed and appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs,” Crown counsel submitted.

Police were then contacted by a youth leader who allegedly observed Dube enter a nearby public park and speak to four young females sitting on a bench.

“The witness heard him say ‘Come with me and I’ll show you it’,” the barrister said.

“She took the girls away from the area (before) the defendant was located and arrested.”

Bail was opposed amid claims that Dube poses a risk to the public.

Michael Halleron, defending, confirmed that his client “vehemently” denies the allegations and intends to contest the charge.

He told the court Dube has lived in Northern Ireland for 20 years, spending periods battling against alcohol issues.

Mr Halleron also disclosed: “He is a member of the congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Based on Dube having no previous record for similar offences, Mr Justice Kinney granted him bail to live at an alternative address under curfew.