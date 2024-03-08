Danger that shoe shop fire in central square of Newtownards could engulf other businesses - nearly 50 firefighters attending
Cordner’s Footware in Conway Square caught alight some time before 6.30am, when the fire brigade arrived on scene.
On arrival, the fire was “well-developed,” it said.
The fire brigade added that right now “the focus of operations is to extinguish the fire and prevent fire spread to neighbouring properties”.
There are currently 48 firefighters in attendance along with seven pumping appliances, one aerial (very long ladder) appliance and a command vehicle.
Firefighters say operations “will continue for some time” and road closures are in place for public safety.
The shop is bounded on its right by Cafolla’s eatery and on its left by a chemist.
