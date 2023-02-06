Last week (February 3) entertainer Daniel O’Donnell revealed her sudden death on social media, expressing his shock.

He said: “ It is with great sadness and disbelief that I have to say that our dear sister Kathleen died suddenly this morning.

"We are all in shock and heart broken.

"May her soul rest in peace.

"Please keep us in your prayers.”

A later post from McGlynn Funeral Directors said: “The sudden death has taken place of Kathleen Doogan (Kathleen Bosco) Kincasslagh. #

"Her remains will repose at her home in Kincasslagh tomorrow Saturday from 12 noon with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

"Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

"Mass can be viewed on Kincasslagh Parish facebook page.”

Tributes and messages of condolences have poured in online.

They said: “So sorry Daniel for your loss I'm one of your biggest fans I live in Fresno California originally from Arkansas I'm praying for you and your family pray that God gives you peace that passes all understanding and may your sister rest in peace in the arms of our living savior.’

‘Deepest condolences, Daniel and Family. God bless you all as you go through this grieving together, and look forward to the day when you will greet your sister again in a far better place where there will be no more sickness, sorry, nor death. Until then, cherish the time and memories you all shared together. (From Newfoundland, Canada. )’

‘So sorry for your loss of your sister Daniel, blessings to all the family from Australia’

‘So very sorry to hear the sad news of the loss of dear Kathleen. Always so ready to greet us with such a warm welcome when we visited. Our sincerest thoughts go to her dear Brother Daniel,her sister Margo and all of Kathleen's family. GOD BLESS..’

‘Rip Kathleen an neighbour shocked beyond belief at this sad news, our wee village will not be the same without you’.

