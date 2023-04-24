Daniel O'Donnell pays tribute to 'absolute gentleman' Strictly Come Dancing Judge Len Goodman after his passing

In a post on social media, Daniel says: “I was so sorry to hear of Len's passing.

"He was an absolute gentleman.

"Sympathies to all his family. May he rest in peace”.

Others to pay tribute include Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, who was a professional dancer on the show during Len Goodman’s tenure.

He paid tribute to his “dear friend of nearly 45 years”.

He said: “It’s incredibly difficult to find the words to encapsulate Len, because he was everything but he was also simply, Len.

“I first knew him when I was a young lad and was dancing, he was my dance judge. Len was different to anyone else in the dancing business – he was a wonderful character, he had a roguishness about him – he had twinkle. He had a way about him that you really wanted him to like you. If Len liked you, it was more important than anyone else liking you.”

Du Beke added that Goodman had “a bit of a magic and that’s what always made him so popular”.

He said Goodman had been “clever, articulate, wonderfully well-read and a great lover of poetry” adding that they played golf together over nearly four decades.

“A national treasure certainly, but more importantly to me he was my friend. I was very lucky to know him. I’m going to miss you, Len,” he said.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas said she called Len Goodman a “dance legend and a true gentlemen”.

“What extremely sad news this morning,” she tweeted.

“As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman.

“My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentlemen,” she wrote.

“He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved.”

Daniel O'Donnell Facebook

Strictly presenter Tess Daly said Len Goodman “left an impression on everyone he met” in response to the news the beloved Strictly judge had died.

In an Instagram post, Daly wrote: “So very sad to hear the news today of the passing of our Len Goodman.

“A beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met.

“I’ll never forget the fun we had on set, his love and passion for dancing and that wonderfully cheeky smile lit up the screen.”

“You were never a 7 for me, Len you were always a 10.

“My sincere condolences to Sue and all the family.

“Rest in peace Len.”

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli said he will “treasure” the memories of the “incredible adventures and hundreds of shows” he took part in with fellow judge Len Goodman in response to his death.

In an Instagram post, Tonioli wrote, “Hart (sic) broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away

“I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars

“they will never be anyone like you

“we will miss you”.

Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman said judge Len Goodman was “full of twinkle, warmth and wit” in response to the news of his death

Winkleman tweeted, “I’m so sad about Len.

“He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man.

“Full of twinkle, warmth and wit.

“Sending all love to his family and friends. X”.

And

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood described Len Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” in response to the former Strictly judge’s death.

He tweeted: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.