Daniel O'Donnell releases new album ahead of hectic tour schedule followed by a welcome break

Daniel O’Donnell’s new album marks a reflective milestone in his illustrious career

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The genial guy from Donegal is preparing for upcoming shows in mainland Britain and will then head to the United States for November concerts at venues in Wisconsin, Maine and Missouri.

Significantly, when he returns home in December, Daniel plans to take a temporary break from singing to focus on his health and well-being after facing a few recent health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, now 63, has been has been on the road virtually constant for more than 40 years, entertaining at home on the Irish scene, mainland Britain, United States, Australia, New Zealand, and in Europe. Daniel is not retiring but will take time to recharge and recover, insisting he is in reasonable health.

Daniel, a much-loved figure in Irish popular music, has released the album on Demon Records, with availability in CD, vinyl, and 2CD deluxe formats.

The album marks a reflective milestone in Daniel's illustrious career, blending classic country influences with fresh Irish song-writing.

The singer has captivated a huge fanbase for more than four decades, with his warm voice and genuine personal connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 12 gold-selling albums, 11 Top 30 singles, and 10 million albums sold, he remains at the cornerstone of Irish popular music.

Daniel's love for music was forged in his home Donegal county, where he grew up and got immersed in country and ballads.

His musical influences were iconic Nashville stars Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, and Irish artistes such as Philomena Begley, and elder sister Margo, whose band he sang with as a teenager. The new album 'Now and Then' is a rich mix of these musical roots, country classics and original songs that capture the personality that Daniel is widely known for.

Among the new album tracks is a rendition of John Denver’s 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'. Other classics include Don Williams’ 'You’re My Best Friend' and the late Nashville star Keith Whitley’s 'When You Say Nothing at All'. He also sings Stevie Wonder’s 'I Just Called to Say I Love You', a song he’s enjoyed performing on tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate 'Now and Then', Daniel embarks on a UK tour from October 9–15, performing in cities including Bridlington, Stockport, Croydon, Llandudno, Newcastle, and the Usher Hall, Edinburgh.

'Now and Then' offers a journey through O’Donnell’s musical influences and heartfelt storytelling. This album, rich with sincerity and gratitude, underscores his remarkable career and enduring bond with audiences worldwide.

As he prepares for a well-deserved break, O’Donnell’s legacy as a champion of heartfelt music remains stronger than ever.

He is taking an extended break from touring after December, but will continue to host his highly popular annual Opry le Daniel shows on TG4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad