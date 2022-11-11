Dark cloud falls over Ballymoney after death of two year old in farm incident

Stock image of PSNI badge

The incident occurred near the Rose Park Farm in the Bravallen Road area this afternoon.

Mervyn Storey, a DUP councillor in the area, told the News Letter tonight: "Words are hard to find. I’m a granddad now, we’ve a wee one of 19 months – it’s unbearable to think what they’re going through, the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

"This is a small town, people know everybody, they’re a well known family. The location where it happened would be well known. It’s just a really sad set of circumstances.

“A very, very dark cloud has come over Ballymoney, a very dark providence has come across that family.”

Mr Storey added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss. We assure them of our sympathy and support."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described the circumstances as a “farm incident”.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Emergency Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an Ambulance Officer to the incident. Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

