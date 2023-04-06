Dates released for benefits payments in coming weeks as cost of living crisis soars

Owing to the Easter Public holidays if your payment is due on April 7, 10 or 11 you will still be paid on that date, according to the Department of Communities.

They add that you will not receive your payment later than the date it is normally due.

Also HMRC have confirmed when households receiving tax credits will get their first £301 cost of living payment.

The first cost of living payment will be made between Tuesday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 9, for those households who are in receipt of tax credits and no other means-tested benefits the UK Government has announced.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions this is the first of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, in 2023/24.

This follows the £650 Cost of Living Payment made to over eight million people in 2022.

There will also be further payments worth £150 for eligible disabled people and £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning the most vulnerable can receive up to £1,350 in direct payments.

Woman holding an empty purse counting her silver and copper coins & empty purse

The £301 payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients, meaning those eligible do not need to apply or do anything to receive it.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be DWP COLP, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer said: “I know that times are tough, which is why a key focus of the Spring Budget was supporting people with the cost of living and helping people into well-paid work.

"Not only are we providing £900 in direct cash payments to millions of the most vulnerable households, we’ve also extended the Energy Price Guarantee to hold bills down until energy prices fall, raised the National Living Wage to £10.42, put an end to the prepayment meter premium and delivered a plan that will more than halve inflation this year – ensuring everyone’s incomes go further.

A number of people are struggling

"The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:

Universal Credit;

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance;

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

Income Support;

Working Tax Credit;

Child Tax Credit;

Pension Credit

Those who are eligible for the £301 Cost of Living Payment solely through tax credits, and are not eligible through DWP means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments begin.

HMRC will publish specific details of when payments will be made to these customers along with the bank account payment reference.