De-activated again! YouTube parade video saga marches on

Mere days after being re-activated, a number of YouTube accounts promoting the marching band scene have been de-activated yet again.

It is just the latest twist in an unfolding saga which began at the weekend, when it emerged that about 10 such accounts had been taken offline by the video-sharing firm.

As of 10.30am today, out of the eight accounts the News Letter had been able to identify, five were de-activated and three were live.

Among those which have now been taken offline by YouTube for a second time is a channel called Adiprod 256 (www.youtube.com/user/AdiProd256/).

Revealing via Facebook today that the channel was down again, its administrator said that they had received a message from YouTube censuring them for displaying a one minute, 46 second video of a flute band entitled “Robert Graham Memorial @ Red Hand Defenders, Downpatrick 2016”.

The administrator wrote online “its even the same video as before which they re-instated after finding it not to be in violation of any guidelines”.

On Sunday night they had received a message saying: “After a review of your account, we have confirmed that your YouTube account is not in violation of our terms of service. As such, we have unsuspended your account.”

Another channel which has been brought down for a second time is On The March Videos (www.youtube.com/user/titan22nrg/).

The take-down of the YouTube sites was condemned at the start of the week by the DUP, UUP, PUP and TUV – with the latter demanding an apology for those users whose accounts were then re-instated.

YouTube, for a third day running, has failed to respond to News Letter questions about this apology, or other matters such as what precisely has spurred the de-activation of the videos. It has also been asked which country the decision-makers about the channels’ alleged unsuitable content are based in.