Death of first NI prison officer from Covid-19

NI Prison Service

On Friday morning, NIPS Director General Ronnie Armour said: “It was with a deep sense of sadness that I learned last night of the passing of one of our colleagues, after a short battle with Covid-19.

“He cared deeply about the Service and he worked tirelessly over the years to make things better and safer.

“On behalf of the Service I want to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family circle and to those colleagues who worked alongside him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Armour added: “Our Service is the poorer for his passing and the circumstances of his death make our loss all the more painful. He will be long remembered.”

Where the officer was based has not been stated and they have not been named.

More than 1,300 people work for the NI Prison Service.