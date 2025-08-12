Decision on 24 hour opening in Belfast parks pushed back after public gives mixed views in consultation

Ormeau Park entrance.

Results from a public consultation on 24 hour opening in five Belfast parks have been revealed with the opening of Botanic Park, Ormeau Park, and Belmont Park gaining a thumbs-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​But the consultation gave a more nuanced picture for Falls Park, while the Woodvale Park consultation showed respondents did not want 24 hour opening.

Council officers ran an open survey from February to April this year and held five drop-in engagement sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five online surveys had a total of 1,678 responses. Botanic Gardens received 652, Ormeau Park received 593, Woodvale Park received 308, Belmont Park 51 and Falls Park 47. The combined number of responses for Falls Park across two consultation exercises – the 24 hour opening survey and another for 24 hour opening of the Forth Meadow Greenway gate – was 203.

Consultation feedback confirmed community support for extended park opening hours at Botanic Gardens, with 70 percent of responses in favour, and four percent undecided.

It showed support at Ormeau Park, with 70 percent of responses in favour, and three percent undecided. The consultation for Belmont Park also showed support, with 71 percent in favour and six percent undecided.

Across these sites, the most favoured opening hours pattern was overwhelmingly 24 hours opening, however there were a number of concerns raised in relation safety and antisocial behaviour, and the need for more security to facilitate extended use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need for artificial lighting to ensure park safety was highlighted as the main physical barrier to extended opening hours across all park surveys. Concern over the impact of artificial lighting on wildlife was a theme across all park surveys, with the need for ecological assessments and use of wildlife and bat friendly lighting suggested by a number of respondents.

Although there was support for Fall Parks’ opening hours being extended, this was not in line with the views of the majority of overall respondents for both consultation exercises, including the more detailed Forthmeadow Greenway consultation. Overall, 58 percent of the 203 respondents for both consultation exercises were against changes to opening hours of specific gates and the park in general.

There was no clear support for extending the opening hours of Woodvale Park, 65 percent against, with the main reason being antisocial behaviour concerns.

The requirement for artificial lighting to facilitate extended park use and ensure safety during darker hours was raised a total of 956 times across all surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin Councillor Micheal Donnelly said at the committee meeting: “I think trialling 24 hours is important. We see how popular our parks are – people want to get out, people are living longer, there is an active elderly.

“People want to walk their dogs, they want to address isolation and loneliness, improve their physical, emotional and mental health. All our parks are there to help them. They give opportunities for park runs, walk runs – there is massive potential.

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: “At Ormeau Park, we have to recognise there is a new pedestrian and cycle bridge due to go in shortly, in the next two to three years, linking the park with the Gasworks. So I think Ormeau Park requires particular attention, to ensure when that bridge opens, it isn’t a bridge to nowhere."

DUP Councillor Nicola Verner said: “I take all the points about our parks being really valuable assets in our community, that enhance outdoor activity, health and wellbeing, socialisation, all of that. I support that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when I look at returns from Woodvale Park, sitting at 65 percent against from general respondents, and 70 percent from residential respondents, I can’t ignore that. It would be arrogant to say to 70 percent of people that live beside Woodvale Park, actually, we are going to go the opposite way, and open it 24 hours a day.”

She asked for the parks to be “decoupled,” as opposed to collective trials for all five, with decisions to be made on each individually.

Alliance proposed receiving more information about costs for new lighting and animation before making any decisions on the five parks.

A council officer said: “We are suggesting, given some of the concerns of the resources and people we need, and the timeframe for that, that we defer this report and bring it back next month with those specific things addressed, with another separate report on the lighting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors agreed to defer decisions for an updated report with costs in September.

At the same meeting, Sinn Féin successfully proposed a 24 hour trial for the new Forth Meadow Greenway, which travels through North and West Belfast into the City Centre. The plan had to go to a vote, where the DUP opposed 24 hours opening across the whole stretch. The gates along the greenway currently follow a dawn to dusk schedule for opening.

​

​