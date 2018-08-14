Deep sense of shock in Co Armagh village as woman in her 80s dies following serious collision

Residents of a County Armagh village are in deep shock after the death of a woman in her eighties following a serious road traffic collision.

Police said the woman, a pedestrian, died following a collision with a blue-coloured Toyota Landcruiser in Victoria Street, Keady on Tuesday evening.

PSNI

The incident happened close to the junction with Clay Road around 6:30pm close to a small supermarket.

"There's a deep sense of shock and sadness in Keady today," SDLP councillor Thomas O'Hanlon told www.newsletter.co.uk.

"My prayers and the prayers of the community are with all involved. Both the lady who tragically lost her life and the other party in the accident as well.

"It's just very sad and a tragic accident for all involved."

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan added: "I share the shock and deep sadness of many within our Keady community at the news of the tragic death of this lady.

"The thoughts and prayers of all are with the deceased’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with the news of her tragic death and I extend my sincerest condolences to them.”

The road was shut for a time but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road at the time and who may have witnessed anything, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact local officers in Armagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1135 of 14/08/18.