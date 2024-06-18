Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Police are advising drivers to expect traffic delays and large crowds in Newtownabbey this Saturday due to the Armed Forces Day event.

​The showpiece is being hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, with thousands of people expected to turn out for the airshow displays and live demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

Headlining the event, the Red Arrows are set to dazzle all with a new nine-aircraft aerobatic display as part of their 60th diamond season.

A vibrant parade made up of over 600 military personnel, live demonstrations, Beating Retreat, military and civilian Villages, children’s entertainment and a gun salute are just some of the other highlights planned for the free family day out.

The Shore Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Station Road and Shore Avenue from 9.30am-5pm, with access strictly for residents only.

The parade will begin at 11am from Whiteabbey War Memorial to Jordanstown Loughshore Park Road, before the Red Arrows Airshow display takes place from noon until approximately 12.25pm.

The PSNI said disruption to traffic is very likely in and around the town centre, and those planning to attend the event are urged to arrive early. Signposted diversions will be in place, and park and ride facilities will be operating. For more information see: https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/residents/community-initiatives/armed-forces-day-2024/ for more information.