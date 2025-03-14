Ireland failing to contribute to security of threatened Europe, says UUP Lord as he demands Republic up its defence spending in wake of UK boost

A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter equipped with the Martlet missile system developed by Thales. Pic: Ministry of Defence

Dublin is failing to “contribute in any tangible way” to the safety of an increasingly threatened Europe, a senior UUP figure has said.

Dennis Rogan, the party’s group leader in the House of Lords, made the comments while insisting the Irish government should massively up its defence budgets, which currently comes in at a little over 0.2% of the Republic’s GDP.

Demanding the neutral country “climb off the fence”, the Ulster Unionist peer said: “The Republic of Ireland has the lowest defence spending in the European Union, and yet it is receiving all the security benefits of the rest of the European continent – paid for by others, including hard-pressed UK taxpayers.”

Last year the Republic set a defence budget of €1.29bn, but that still only amounts to 0.24% of the country’s wealth.

UUP peer Dennis Rogan, Baron Rogan of Lower Iveagh in the County of Down.

It’s the least amount spent by percentage of GDP of any of the 38 member states of the EU.

By contrast, in 2024 the UK spent almost ten times as much of its GDP on defence, roughly 2.3% – and Prime Minister Kier Starmer recently announced a huge uptick in military budgets.

Although the Republic has announced plans to boost defence spending over the next three years, it will only bring Dublin up to allocating 0.27% of its GDP.

Ireland is officially a neutral country, but its military budgets lie below similarly neutral EU states such as Malta and Switzerland.

Thales is to open a third facility in Northern Ireland after winning a £1.6bn missile contract for Belfast. Photo: David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

During a House of Lords debate yesterday (13th), Lord Rogan insisted that Sir Keir should take a leaf out of the Trump playbook by getting Dublin to “climb off the fence and pay their way for the security of their own citizens”.

“I was surprised the president did not make this point directly to the Irish Taoiseach during his visit to the White House [this week],” he said.

“I would hope that Sir Keir will do just that when [Micheal] Martin next crosses the threshold of Number 10.”

Lord Rogan also welcomed the government’s decision to award Thales in Belfast a £1.6bn contract to supply 5,000 missiles to Ukraine, something he said was “warmly received back home, other than by Sinn Fein/IRA – ironic, given their previous fondness for explosive devices”.

He added: “Northern Ireland has a proud history in the production of armaments and, of course, ships and aircraft to the Ministry of Defence. I sincerely hope that the Province will be at the front of the queue for future defence contracts as our military spending is redoubled in these serious and worrying times.”

Lord Rogan went on to tell peers there could be “no question that all European nations now need to increase defence spending by a significant degree”, adding: “This should have happened long ago under the previous government, but at least that step change is finally underway.”

Last month, the Prime Minister set out plans to boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, with ambitions to reach 3% in the next parliament.

