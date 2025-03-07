Ireland needs to drop 'freeloading farce' on military unless it wants to become 'pariah' of Europe says Steve Aiken MLA

The Irish state’s military spending has been described as a “farce” by a UUP MLA.

Former Royal Navy submarine commander Dr Steve Aiken made the comments as the UK and much of Europe mull over how to defend the continent against Russian expansion.

He said that Ireland is at risk of being a “pariah” state unless it changes course.

This has all been prompted by Donald Trump’s criticism that Europe has become too reliant on America for its own defence, as well as the president’s unwillingness to keep on funding the Ukrainian war effort.

Irish soldiers carrying a Javelin missile system during a Deployment Mission Readiness Exercise for the 123rd Infantry Battalion at Coolmooney Camp in Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow, October 19, 2023: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has already agreed to increase the proportion of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) which is spent on the military.

According to the World Bank, the UK currently spends about 2.3% of its GDP on defence.

The World Bank's data, which goes back to 1960, shows there has been a steady decline in UK defence spending from 7.1% in 1960 to 5% in 1980, then 4% in 1990, down to a low of 1.9% in 2018.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to up spending to 2.5% from April 2027, with an eye to raising it further to 3% after 2029.

According to the World Bank data, Irish defence spending peaked at 1.7% of its GDP in 1980 then fell beneath 1% from 1997 onwards, down to 0.2% in 2023.

Dr Aiken (MLA for South Antrim) told the News Letter: “Ireland has been freeloading on defence and security for decades. They have relied on the Royal Navy, RAF and NATO to protect their wide-open air and sea space.

"Cyber is also a particular vulnerability in the Republic, with sea cables and data centres at considerable risk. Just looking at what is happening in, and below, the Baltic, is testament to that.”

This is a reference to damage caused to undersea data cables in the Baltic as well as the damage to the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.

Dr Aiken added: “The last weeks has shaken all of Europe out of the torpor of defence complacency. Europe is rearming, and spending up to 3–4% of GDP is going to be the new benchmark of expenditure.

"Ireland’s paltry 0.272% is a farce, they will have to invest billions of euros if they are not to be seen as the pariah of the EU. You can't snipe about defence spending when you do nothing about it yourself.

“The Irish have a plan, LOA3 [standing for Level of Ambition] which gives them a credible land, sea, air and cyber defence.

"It will take €5–10bn per annum to achieve its aim – we should be encouraging them strongly to get on with it.

"[This week] the PMs met and discussed a UK/Ireland 2030 plan.