Joy for pet-loving heroes as red tape cut over animals in military homes

An army member with his pet dog Luna, at their service family accommodation in Whittington Barracks, Lichfield.

There’s joy for Northern Ireland’s pet-loving heroes today, as red tape has been cut over members of the forces who live in the province’s 900 military homes being allowed to have pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Service personnel and their families have previously faced a bureaucratic process to get permission to own a pet if they live in military housing, such as homes in army barracks.

But from this week they will be allowed to keep up to two dogs, cats, or smaller pets without needing permission, with the Ministry of Defence recognising the “vital role” beloved animals play in family life and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move is part of a raft of greater freedoms to decorate and personalise military houses, as well as giving families more leeway to run businesses from the homes.

Sgt Walton with his labrador Goose and Sgt Matthews with his golden retriever Tucker, at defence medical services accommodation in Whittington, Lichfield.

Defence Secretary John Healey described the changes as a push to “stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home”.

“Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day,” he said, “but for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.

“By introducing greater freedoms, including pet ownership, we are ensuring forces families in Northern Ireland can live and work in homes fit for modern life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said the comfort and companionship that pets provide is especially important for military families, especially spouses or children whose partner or parent may be away for many months at a time on deployment.

Thousands of Armed Forces families will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets and personalise their homes as part of the government’s commitment to improve forces housing.

Safeguards are in place to protect the animal welfare and support families if any issues arise.

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, is a both a 24-year Royal Marine veteran and a dog owner. As someone who spent much of his time in the forces in service accommodation, he’s “delighted to be making it easier for our dedicated personnel to own family pets”.

“Recognising the unique demands of service family life, it is also right that we make it easier for family members to run businesses from military housing,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon families will also have more freedom to redecorate their houses, which could include adding wireless wall lamps and decorative decals.