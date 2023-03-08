The Princess of Wales braved freezing temperatures and snow to help administer first aid to a wounded soldier as part of an exercise on Salisbury Plain. In the drill, members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were on foot patrol when they came under fire from an enemy.
The exercise involved a soldier suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and being evacuated from the scene by his colleagues. Then Kate assisted Lance Corporal Jodie Newell in administering first aid. She applied a tourniquet to his lower left leg to stop the bleeding. The soldier was then moved onto a stretcher where Kate helped with assessing him for further injuries to his torso.
Kate, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, was visiting the troops for the first time since receiving the honorary appointment last year. She took over as Royal Colonel from her husband, William, the Prince of Wales.
