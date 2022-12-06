Memorial service in Stockport marks 40th anniversary of Droppin Well bombing

Memorial service in Ballykelly marks the anniversary of the 1982 Droppin Well bombing

The INLA bombing, which targeted a disco in the Droppin Well pub, took place on December 6, 1982, claimed 17 lives – 11 soldiers and six locals.

Of the dead, six were local people and 11 were soldiers, principally from the Cheshire Regiment, as well as the Army Catering Corps and the Light Infantry who were all based at the nearby Shackleton Barracks.

Six other soldiers and two civilians were left seriously ill in hospital after the explosion.

A service to mark the anniversary was held at the Church of Ireland Tamlaghtfinlagan parish Church in the village at the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Mayor of Stockport led a memorial service for four soldiers from the area who were killed in the attack – Shaw Williamson, Clinton Collins, David Williams and David Stitt.

Speaking to the News Letter, the sister of another soldier who died in the attack reflected on the memorial service in Ballykelly.

Mary Bagshaw’s brother, Lance Corporal Steven Bagshaw of the Cheshire Regiment, was one of those who was killed.

"When December comes and the dark nights are here I am always taken back to that time, and it's as if it just happened yesterday,” she said. "My Dad died just 18 months after Steven was murdered, he was never the same, he had good health before then.”

