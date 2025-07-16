'Moment of pride for Northern Ireland' as former fighter pilot from Lurgan chosen to lead the RAF

Congratulations have been offered to a Lurgan man who is soon to head up one of the UK's three military branches.

Harvey 'Harv' Smyth has been appointed the new head of the Royal Air Force (RAF) the government announced today, taking on the title of Chief of the Air Staff.

The appointment is effective from next month.

The former Lurgan College student joined the RAF in 1991 and then spent 15 years as a Harrier pilot and weapons instructor.

He has flown "hundreds of operational missions over Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan," said the government.

His current title is Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Military Strategy and Operations.

His new post of Chief of the Air Staff is answerable to the defence secretary.

His appointment comes as the government plans to ramp up military spending from 2.3% of GDP in 2024 to 2.5% by 2027, and then to 3% thereafter.

In a statement, Mr Smyth said: "I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff at such an important time for the Royal Air Force.

"The Strategic Defence Review makes clear the need for us to rapidly evolve and modernise to meet current and future threats and I am enormously proud to lead the Service at such a crucial point in our history.

"I take over from Sir Rich Knighton, who has achieved so much over the past two years, preparing the Royal Air Force for the challenges that we currently face and developing the operational mindset that we need, should we transition to conflict.

"I share in his unwavering support for our people and am delighted to have this opportunity to lead our whole force as we deliver outstanding Air and Space Power for the UK and NATO."

Meanwhile current defence secretary John Healey MP said: "I warmly congratulate Air Marshal Harv Smyth on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff.

"He has outstanding credentials to lead the RAF in a crucial period of transformation for the force.

"Air Marshal Smyth has led a distinguished career to date. From spending 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor, to flying hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers, to holding numerous vital command positions, he has served our nation loyally."

Carla Lockhart, DUP MP for Upper Bann (which covers Lurgan) also extended her congratulations, calling it "a significant moment of pride not only for the town of Lurgan but for the entire Upper Bann constituency and Northern Ireland".

“Harv’s record of service is exemplary," she said.

"Over more than three decades, he has consistently displayed courage, leadership and commitment from the frontline in combat zones to the strategic heart of UK defence planning. His appointment to the highest office in the Royal Air Force is richly deserved.

“At a time when the UK faces growing global threats and an evolving defence landscape, Harv’s experience and calm leadership will be vital in guiding the RAF through the next chapter.

"He brings with him not only operational excellence, but a strong sense of duty and service to our nation.

“This is also a deeply inspiring moment for our young people. Harv Smyth’s journey from the streets and schools of Lurgan to the top of the Royal Air Force is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with determination and integrity.

"He is flying the flag high for Lurgan, for Upper Bann and for Northern Ireland.