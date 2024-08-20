Newtownards bomb Rivenwood update: PSNI say WWII device will be 'dealt with' on site and warn of 'a risk of death' to anyone who refuses to evacuate

By Philip Bradfield
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 15:09 BST
The PSNI has warned that a major WWII bomb will be “dealt with” where it was found on a Newtownards building site – and that there is “a risk of death” for anyone that refuses to evacuate.

The device was found in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday, with police saying it could take five days to make safe.

Some 400 of homes have been evacuated.

Updating the public on the operation today, PSNI Superintendent McDowell said: “I am pleased to say that great progress has been achieved over the last 12 hours and the mitigation phase is nearly complete on day three of the operation.

Army and police deal with a suspected World War Two bomb which was discovered on a building site in the the Rivenwood housing development area of Newtownards, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The team of military experts on site have worked tirelessly overnight to work towards the completion of this phase, by reducing any damaging effects where possible, including the construction of a sand-filled structure to support the operation.

“The decision on whether the bomb found will be dealt with on site or removed has been discussed at great length, and following advice from Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) colleagues who have assessed the device, I can confirm that this will be dealt with on site.

“If officers have engaged with you to evacuate, your cooperation at this time would be greatly appreciated to assist with the ongoing efforts to complete the operation and make the area safe again.

“I must reiterate that there is a risk of death or serious injury to anyone who does not leave the area if they have been instructed to do so.

"Once again, I want to thank the public who have cooperated with our officers for their patience and understanding.”

