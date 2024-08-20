Newtownards bomb Rivenwood update: PSNI say WWII device will be 'dealt with' on site and warn of 'a risk of death' to anyone who refuses to evacuate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The device was found in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday, with police saying it could take five days to make safe.
Some 400 of homes have been evacuated.
Updating the public on the operation today, PSNI Superintendent McDowell said: “I am pleased to say that great progress has been achieved over the last 12 hours and the mitigation phase is nearly complete on day three of the operation.
“The team of military experts on site have worked tirelessly overnight to work towards the completion of this phase, by reducing any damaging effects where possible, including the construction of a sand-filled structure to support the operation.
“The decision on whether the bomb found will be dealt with on site or removed has been discussed at great length, and following advice from Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) colleagues who have assessed the device, I can confirm that this will be dealt with on site.
“If officers have engaged with you to evacuate, your cooperation at this time would be greatly appreciated to assist with the ongoing efforts to complete the operation and make the area safe again.
“I must reiterate that there is a risk of death or serious injury to anyone who does not leave the area if they have been instructed to do so.
"Once again, I want to thank the public who have cooperated with our officers for their patience and understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.