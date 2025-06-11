A petition calling for Troubles veterans to be protected from prosecution has smashed through its target for the number of supporters, securing a debate on the subject in Parliament.

The Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner David Johnstone has told the News Letter it is a "tremendous achievement".

The News Letter reported on the existence of the online petition last month, noting that within its first three days it had garnered over 30,000 signatures.

Once a petition hits 100,000 signatures, there is an obligation to debate it in Parliament.

Members of the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, assisting the RUC at a roadblock outside Dungannon, May 25, 1992; the NI Veterans Commissioner has called on the government not to give in to the 'lawfare' strategy of the republican movement, resulting in veterans being pursued legally

Now it has received 135,000 signatures – and has also generated a response from the government.

Its wording was as follows: "We think that the government should not make any changes to legislation that would allow Northern Ireland veterans to be prosecuted for doing their duty in combating terrorism as part of 'Operation Banner'."

It was tabled amid uncertainty about the future of the Legacy Act, brought in by the former Tory government to bar prosecutions for Troubles-era offences and close down inquests into deaths.

It came amid concerns that the actions of the state, as opposed to the far bloodier actions of paramilitaries, were being disproportionately put under the spotlight.

But some of the act has since been declared unlawful, and Labour plans to repeal parts of it.

In response to the petition passing the 100,000 threshold, the government has said: "This government's commitment to our Armed Forces community is unshakeable. Veterans who served in Operation Banner ultimately helped bring about the peace that Northern Ireland now enjoys and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

"We will always recognise the extreme circumstances under which our Armed Forces were operating during Operation Banner; the split second judgements that had to be made, and the restraint that was so often required in the face of danger. There will be no rewriting of history.

"The approach taken by the last government to the legacy of the Troubles was wrong.

"The Legacy Act – which would have also given immunity to terrorists – has been found to be unlawful and was opposed by many, including families who lost relatives whilst serving in Northern Ireland. Any government would have to repeal unlawful legislation…

"As the government prepares new legislation, the secretary of state for Northern Ireland will continue to discuss this issue with all interested parties. The government owes it to those who were affected by the Troubles across the United Kingdom, including our Armed Forces community, to get this right."

Mr Johnstone said he had "fully anticipated" the petition would "sail through" its target.

"It's because I'm aware of the strength of feeling among the veteran community regarding legacy," said Mr Johnstone, adding that it was a particularly "tremendous achievement" because the petition had come "with no warning or build-up".

Regarding the government's response, he said: "If you look at that statement, my initial response as you read 'our commitment to the Armed Forces is unshakeable' is well, actions speak louder than words.

"The policy they are currently seeking to follow... is facilitating the republican movement's attempt to rewrite history.

"It is facilitating and in many ways encouraging the republican movement's strategy of lawfare."