Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co Antrim village has been left "cross, horrified and angry" after the marble plaque to a pigeon which was awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day last week a special memorial event for ‘Paddy The Pigeon’ in the village of Carnlough, where he was from.

Paddy was the first pigeon to bring back a message to an RAF base in England following the Normandy landings, and was awarded the Dickin Medal - the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross for his service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plucky pigeon returned safely from the war and lived the rest of his life in the village.

The plaque to World War II hero Paddy the Pigeon in Carnlough has been torn down and smashed.

His memorial plaque at Carnlough Harbour was the focus of a commemoration on Thursday last week, involving two village primary schools and community representatives.

However, the marble plaque, at the Heritage Centre on Harbour Road, has since been torn down and smashed.

Mary Watson, Secretary of Carnlough Community Association said: "Presumably, this must have been prompted by the fact that there was a D Day commemoration of the plaque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Something must have galled them about the whole thing. All I know is that this plaque has been there for 15 years and is well known to local children and even cruise ship tourists."

She said a wreath laid at the spot had been thrown into the harbour after the ceremony. A day after the plaque itself was also smashed.

"Somehow or other we're going to have to raise the money for a new plaque,” she said. “There will be another plaque going up there at some point. The whole village is cross, horrified and angry that this has happened.

"As two parents whose children were at the D-Day ceremony said to me, 'How do I explain this to my children?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not something that the children of this village would expect."

TUV East Antrim Westminster candidate Matthew Warwick said: “It is a sad reflection on our society that some people can't even acknowledge and tolerate a memorial to a bird that played a part in liberating Europe from Nazism.”