Paddy the Pigeon: Carnlough village is 'cross, horrified and angry' as memorial to RAF hero pigeon is smashed after D-Day ceremony
On the 80th anniversary of D-Day last week a special memorial event for ‘Paddy The Pigeon’ in the village of Carnlough, where he was from.
Paddy was the first pigeon to bring back a message to an RAF base in England following the Normandy landings, and was awarded the Dickin Medal - the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross for his service.
The plucky pigeon returned safely from the war and lived the rest of his life in the village.
His memorial plaque at Carnlough Harbour was the focus of a commemoration on Thursday last week, involving two village primary schools and community representatives.
However, the marble plaque, at the Heritage Centre on Harbour Road, has since been torn down and smashed.
Mary Watson, Secretary of Carnlough Community Association said: "Presumably, this must have been prompted by the fact that there was a D Day commemoration of the plaque.
"Something must have galled them about the whole thing. All I know is that this plaque has been there for 15 years and is well known to local children and even cruise ship tourists."
She said a wreath laid at the spot had been thrown into the harbour after the ceremony. A day after the plaque itself was also smashed.
"Somehow or other we're going to have to raise the money for a new plaque,” she said. “There will be another plaque going up there at some point. The whole village is cross, horrified and angry that this has happened.
"As two parents whose children were at the D-Day ceremony said to me, 'How do I explain this to my children?'
"This is not something that the children of this village would expect."
TUV East Antrim Westminster candidate Matthew Warwick said: “It is a sad reflection on our society that some people can't even acknowledge and tolerate a memorial to a bird that played a part in liberating Europe from Nazism.”
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the damage being caused or who may have other information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 481 09/06/24.