This year the appeal honours the sacrifices UK armed forces make - past and present - from maintaining peace around the world to providing support during disasters and the pandemic.Supporters will once again be raising funds or attending a local remembrance event to show their support and show that armed forces commitment is appreciated.Simon O’Leary, Director of the Poppy Appeal, said: “Our Armed Forces have always been – and always will be - committed to protecting us, our freedoms and our way of life.""Every donation to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal helps us continue to provide that vital support to veterans, serving personnel and their families – we’re there for them for the whole of their lives.”Helping to launch the Appeal in Northern Ireland is 13-year-old Daniel Ryan from Antrim. He has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal since 2020, when he carried out the RBL’s ‘11/11 Challenge’ – he gave up his PlayStation for 11 days, walked 11,000 steps a day, and learned to count to eleven in 11 different languages. In 2021, Daniel took part in the same challenge, with the addition of taking 11 penalty kicks per day.This year, Daniel has signed up for the online ‘Walk 121 miles in November’ challenge, and hopes to bring his overall fundraising total to a fantastic £1,500.The appeal runs from 27 October until Remembrance Sunday on 13 November. To donate see: www.rbl.org.uk