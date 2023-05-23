A number of homes in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler were evacuated on Tuesday while army bomb experts examined the suspected munition.

It was found in an area close to a historic army barracks.

A police spokesperson said residents were able to return to their homes and the Shore Road was reopened to motorists in early evening.

Police said the grenades were found and made safe in south Down.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and safely removed and disposed of the historic munition, believed to be military-type grenades,” they said.

“We would like to thank the public, especially local residents, for their patience this evening.”

Slieve Croob DUP Councillor Alan Lewis said the historic munitions were discovered during routine excavation work and posed no immediate danger to residents.

He said: “These are historic munitions, thought to be the remains of grenades which would have been there for many years, discovered within the boundary of the camp, during construction works.”