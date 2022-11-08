Remembrance Day: What side do you wear a red poppy? What does a white poppy represent?

The red paper poppy has become an iconic symbol, with millions of commemorative flowers produced each year to honour Britain’s military war dead.

Since being started in the 1920s, the appeal has raised hundreds of millions of pounds for serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces and their families.

According to the Royal British Legion, ‘Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life’.

When should you have started wearing a poppy?

In the UK, red poppies become widespread from late October until mid-November every year. But if you are looking for a more specific date, it’s often suggested that poppies are worn for the two weeks up to and including 11 November.

Is there a ‘correct’ way to wear a poppy?

There has been much debate recently online over whether there is actually a ‘correct’ way to wear your poppy.

The Poppy

Some suggest they should always be worn on the left lapel, or as near the heart as possible, while others say the flower’s leaf should always be pointing in the 11 o’clock direction.

But, according to the Royal British Legion, there is no correct way to wear a poppy.

“It’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it,” they say.

From paper poppies to pins, bag charms to pet poppies, and now on face masks, the best way to wear a poppy is “simply with pride.”

What does a white poppy represent?

According to the Peace Pledge Union white poppies represent three things – remembrance for all victims of war, both military and civilian; a challenge to any attempts to glamorise or celebrate war; and a commitment to peace.