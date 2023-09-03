Royal Irish Regiment mark long association with Ballymena by laying up colours in the town

On Saturday the historic Laying up of Colours ceremony attracted people from across the borough and beyond to a momentous day marking the town’s historic links to the regiment.

Speaking at the event, Colonel of The Regiment Major General Colin Weir, acknowledged the historic links to the area.

He said: "The significance of Ballymena is really substantial in the story of the Royal Irish Regiment in that St. Patrick's barracks was the depot of the Royal Ulster Rifles, The Depot of the North Irish Brigade, the Depot of the Royal Irish rangers and latterly the Depot of the Royal Irish Regiment.

"So many of us have served in the depot [here], many of us have served in Ballymena. And so it's entirely fitting that as we lay up the colours of the first battalion, it's here in Ballymena that we do that."

Major Gen Weir, is a former pupil of Portadown College and Queen's University Belfast, where he studied history before training as an officer.

The ceremony marked the formal Laying up of old Colours from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment and was the ceremonial showpiece, marking links with the area for more than 60 years, prior to the closure of St Patrick’s Barracks in the town.The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions, Campbell College Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot took part in the parade, which featured both the Old and New Colours of the Regiments’ 1st Battalion, which are currently stationed in Shropshire.

Infantry Colours are a type of flag that embody the spirit that binds a regiment together and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made.

Up to 300 people took part in the parade through Ballymena town centre on Saturday. Photo: Paul Faith

Several thousand spectators attended the parade after which there was a civic service at St Patrick’s Church where the old colours were laid up.