Russian nuclear strike simulation a ‘wake up call to Republic’ on neutrality

The ex-Royal Navy nuclear submarine commander and former UUP leader was commenting after Channel One in Russia broadcast several computer mock-ups of how president Vladimir Putin could strike European capital cities – as far away as London – with within minutes of launching an attack.

Another computer generated clip showed how a nuclear missile detonated in the sea off the west coast of Ireland would create an enormous tsunami that would destroy all life on both islands, leaving behind a radioactive wasteland.

The simulations were created as part of a debate featuring chairman of the nationalist Rodina party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, who pondered what would happen Russia launched a nuclear attack on the Ukraine-supporting United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Russian state broadcaster’s popular ‘60 Minutes’ programme informed viewers of the country’s nuclear missile capability.

“One Sarmat missile and the British Isles will be no more,” he said.

Mr Aiken responded to the apparent threat, saying: “To put it politely, it is highly speculative that: a) that would work, and b) it would have the effect that they were trying to portray.”

He said that, due to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, it looks likely that Finland will begin the process of joining NATO within weeks, and “that the Swedes will not be far behind them.”

He said: “They take their defence seriously, unlike the Republic of Ireland which has been freeloading under the defence umbrella of the United Kingdom, the United States and NATO for far too long.

“If you look at comments from Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond and particularly Charlie Flanagan, they have woken up to the fact that there is a very real threat to the Republic of Ireland.

“Just going around telling everybody that you’re neutral isn’t going to give you any protection. And indeed, anybody who realises what’s going on in the international system at the moment will realise that just because you pretend you are neutral it is not going to stop somebody invading you, or using you for whatever purpose they want.”

Mr Aiken said he is very disappointed that the European Union is going to “phase in weaning themselves off Russian oil” within six months, or before the end of the year.

“The only message that sends to Putin is that he’s got six months to sort out his problems in Ukraine because that’s how long the EU is going to give him before they actually get serious about sanctions.”