Mr Hazzard began his comments by hitting out at what he said were “local jingoists taking pride in ‘Belfast’ weaponry in Ukraine”.

It has been reported that some shoulder mounted rocket launchers that have been used by Ukrainian forces to destroy Russian tanks have been made in Belfast.

Mr Hazzard continued that such “jingoists” were “ignorant of recent Organisation for Security & Co-operation in Europe Report that reveals between 2017 & 2020 Ukrainian forces were responsible for 946 civilian casualties, including 100 children.”

However one tweeter, Stephen Savage from Downpatrick, challenged the figures, claiming that the report “doesn’t say that Ukrainian forces were responsible”.

Mr Savage added: “These 946 victims fall directly at Russia’s feet. Over 13,000 Ukrainians have died as a result of this Russian led conflict.”

But Mr Hazzard was not accepting that any blame should be apportioned to Russia.

He responded that the report “makes no such distinction” between Ukrainian and Russian responsibility for deaths and that “actors are Ukrainian - including the pro-separatist militants who control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - that’s not to ignore fact they have received military, financial & political support from external states, as have pro-Kyiv forces.”

Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard was tweeting on the subject. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

However Mr Hazzard was then challenged again, this time by tweeter John Ross MacMathúna.

“Incorrect Chris,” he said. “946 Casualties were reported as a result of the conflict in total. Why do you hold Ukrainian forces responsible for all casualties of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine?”

Mr Hazzard responded: “Very simply because the actors are Ukrainian - including the pro-separatist militants who control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - that’s not to ignore fact that they have received military, financial & political support from external states, as have pro-Kyiv forces.”

UUP MLA and former Royal Navy submarine commander, Steve Aiken, claimed Sinn Fein was trying to hold two contradictory positions.

“The position of Sinn Fein, whilst simultaneously supporting Putin and his aggression, and at the same time trying to imply that they are against violence and calling on restraint, is pure hypocrisy,” he said. “That someone elected as an MP can support such duplicity is disappointing; however, it is policy for them. On Thursday the UUP will ask Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus why he couldn’t support the EU in calling for greater sanctions, an ironic situation based on the apparent virtue signalling of SF’s political leadership.”

UUP Councillor and former soldier Ryan McCready pointed out that Ukraine has been locked in conflict with “Russian backed, trained and equipped separatists in the Donbas region since 2014”.

He added: “The Minsk agreement [to end conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine] has never been respected by these separatists, causing civilian casualties and the clever use of disinformation and propaganda has sought to lay blame on Ukrainian Forces.””It is simply incredible that this should be happening in a democratic European country in 2022.

“The use of Anti-tank missiles are absolutely critical in this regrettable invasion by Russian Forces. They have been crucial in holding back miles of Russian Armoured vehicles and keeping them from entering Kyiv.

“The fact that some of the anti-tank missiles are made in Belfast is not something to politicise, but instead take note that it is making a difference for the everyday Ukrainians who are putting up the most ferocious, resilient and passionate resistance to the Russian aggression.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton condemned Mr Hazzard’s and called on Sinn Fein to “step back from such pro-Putin propaganda” and strongly defended western assistance for Ukraine.

The Foyle MLA said: “People right across the community in Northern Ireland have stood in solidarity with Ukraine. Unfortunately it isn’t surprising to see Sinn Fein isolated and choosing the side of a dictator. They need to step back from spouting pro-Putin propaganda.

“It is quite outrageous that when innocent people, including children as young as seven are being killed as a result of Russia’s actions that Chris Hazzard would seek to deflect from this.

“There is a united stance across the west, including the United Kingdom and the European Union against Russia. It is absolutely right that the UK is providing assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against the invasion of a European country. Ukraine is attempting to join the European Union. Are Sinn Fein also opposed to Ukraine’s efforts seeking immediate admission to the EU?”

Sinn Fein has been invited to respond to the DUP and UUP comments.

