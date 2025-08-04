Stella Rimington dies: MI5's first female head, who battled IRA threat in the 1990s, passes away
Dubbed the “housewife superspy” when she came into the role, she is widely credited as the model for Dame Judi Dench’s M in the James Bond films.
During her time in the top job from 1992 to 1996 one of the main threats was the IRA, which still denotated bombs in mainland Britain even as the Troubles neared their end.
She was born on May 13, 1935, in South Norwood and died on Sunday night.
In a statement, her family said: “She died surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath.”
On its website, MI5 expressed its condolences to Dame Stella’s family, friends and former colleagues.
Sir Ken McCallum, current director general, said she “broke through long-standing barriers” as the service’s first female head.
He said: “Dame Stella was the first publicly avowed director general of MI5. Her leadership ushered in a new era of openness and transparency about the work MI5 does to keep this country safe, a legacy that continues to this day.
“As the first avowed female head of any intelligence agency in the world, Dame Stella broke through long-standing barriers and was a visible example of the importance of diversity in leadership.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her husband, two daughters and extended family.”
As part of a policy to “demystify” MI5’s work, Dame Stella began a programme of releasing files to the National Archives, the service said.
She joined MI5 full time in 1969, having been recruited as a part-time clerk typist by its office in New Delhi’s British High Commission after she accompanied her husband on a diplomatic posting there.
She became director of each of the service’s operational branches before she was appointed to deputy director general in 1991 and then director general a year later.
During her tenure in the top job there were threats from the IRA and Russia, while the Islamist terror threat was also emerging.
After leaving MI5 in 1996, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath that same year and published her autobiography, Open Secret, in 2001, kickstarting a career as a novelist.
