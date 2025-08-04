Stella Rimington dies: MI5's first female head, who battled IRA threat in the 1990s, passes away

Stella Rimington stands in front of her self portrait at the 'First Direct 50 Women Of Substance' photo exhibition held in 2008. Photo: Joel Ryan/PA Wire

Dame Stella Rimington, the first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90, her family announced.

Dubbed the “housewife superspy” when she came into the role, she is widely credited as the model for Dame Judi Dench’s M in the James Bond films.

During her time in the top job from 1992 to 1996 one of the main threats was the IRA, which still denotated bombs in mainland Britain even as the Troubles neared their end.

She was born on May 13, 1935, in South Norwood and died on Sunday night.

Stella Rimington, then Director-General of Britain's security service MI5 pictured in 1993 with the era's Home Secretary Michael Howard. Photo: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

In a statement, her family said: “She died surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath.”

On its website, MI5 expressed its condolences to Dame Stella’s family, friends and former colleagues.

Sir Ken McCallum, current director general, said she “broke through long-standing barriers” as the service’s first female head.

He said: “Dame Stella was the first publicly avowed director general of MI5. Her leadership ushered in a new era of openness and transparency about the work MI5 does to keep this country safe, a legacy that continues to this day.

Picutred in 2003, Dame Stella Rimington looks through some of the files at the Public Records Office in Kew. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“As the first avowed female head of any intelligence agency in the world, Dame Stella broke through long-standing barriers and was a visible example of the importance of diversity in leadership.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her husband, two daughters and extended family.”

As part of a policy to “demystify” MI5’s work, Dame Stella began a programme of releasing files to the National Archives, the service said.

She joined MI5 full time in 1969, having been recruited as a part-time clerk typist by its office in New Delhi’s British High Commission after she accompanied her husband on a diplomatic posting there.

She became director of each of the service’s operational branches before she was appointed to deputy director general in 1991 and then director general a year later.

During her tenure in the top job there were threats from the IRA and Russia, while the Islamist terror threat was also emerging.