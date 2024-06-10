The ‘DeLorean Revival’ was arranged by local lovers of the cult car and they lived out their dreams on a test track at the old DeLorean factory in west Belfast.
Co-organiser of the Belfast event, David Mathers, said that 62 DeLorean vehicles have descended upon Northern Ireland from across the UK and Europe.
