Devastated community to come together again today to bury more Creeslough explosion victims

Today the funeral Mass for Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, will take place at St Michael's Church in the village.

The service for James O'Flaherty. 48, will be in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

It is understood that Irish president Michael D Higgins is due to attend both Masses.

Ten people were killed in Friday's explosion, which police say appears to have been a tragic accident.

The Gardai are continuing to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included a service station, convenience store and residential apartments.

The store, which included a post office, was the main shop serving the 400-strong village.

Catherine and James were in the queue for the post office when the explosion happened.

They had gone there after the 13-year-old had finished school for the day.

James O'Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia, but was living with his wife Tracey and son Hamish in Dunfanaghy, a village about 10 minutes' drive from Creeslough.

It has emerged that the Irish Government has given the go-ahead to extending a humanitarian fund to the families affected by the blast in Co Donegal.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys secured approval at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to extend the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme to households damaged by the explosion.

The coffin of Jessica Gallagher, 24, leaves St Michael's Church, Creeslough, after her funeral mass.

The fund is usually used to help families who have been impacted by flooding due to severe weather events.

The Department of Social Protection said Ms Humphreys acknowledged the exceptionally tragic event required “compassionate and urgent action” by Government.

“We are all deeply affected by the tragic event in Creeslough, and the unfolding human stories,” the minister said.

“We have been asked at local level to give access to the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for households on the site of the explosion.

The coffin of Martin McGill in a hearse outside St Michael's Church, Creeslough, following his funeral. Wire

“Extending the scheme will ensure my department has maximum flexibility so that we can provide support where needed, quickly and effectively, which I know is what we all want to see.”

