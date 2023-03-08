Devastation as small child dies after lorry collision in Moira village

Pacemaker Press 08/03/23 Police and emergency services at the scene on Moira Main Street on Wednesday. Motorists are advised that Main Street in Moira is closed due to a serious road traffic collision. The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. The advice would be to seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course. Pic Pacemaker

DUP councillor for the area Caleb McCready said it was his understanding that the youngster had been in a pram, and that a woman – the child’s grandmother – was also hurt in the incident.

Another source – an eyewitness who declined to be interviewed – said they believed the woman had been trapped under the vehicle.

There have been rumours for the last number of hours about the collision being a possible fatal accident, with the Press Association news agency stating a short time ago this evening that a child has indeed passed away.

However, there has been no formal confirmation from official sources like the PSNI.

Councillor McCready said “everyone in the village is just devastated”.

Though the details of the cause are as yet unknown, he said it should serve as a warning of the need to be mindful of pedestrian safety in the village.

A spokeswoman for the NI Ambulance Service said NIAS personnel responded to the 999 call which was received a 1.42pm on Wednesday, “following reports of an incident in the Meeting Street area” of Moira.

She said: “NIAS despatched two ambulances, two ambulance officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team."

There had been rumours of two people being taken to hospital.

However the spokeswoman had said that “one person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance”; it is understood this is the injured woman.

Moira’s main street and the off-slip from the M1 to the village had been closed following the collision .

Some businesses in the area were advised by police to turn away customers as the village was basically sealed off by investigators.

Sources said tonight that the woman in hospital had connections to the Lurgan area. Her condition was unknown at time of writing.