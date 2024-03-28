Diana is what the doctor ordered

Diana Culbertson, a PhD and music teacher from Ballymoney, has been invited to perform at Belfast's Waterfront Hall on Sat 6th April as part of a concert in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund. Diana, who is to sing alongside the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment said: "It's such a thrill to accompany the Band of the Royal Irish and at the same time, such an honour to support such a great charity." David Forsey, NI Director of the ABF said: "We are so lucky to have such a talented singer on board, Diana has such stage presence, and I know she's going to bring the house down with at least one of her numbers." Diana, a long standing member of the Dunloy Accordian Band, is to perform songs from "Les Miserables" and "Hairspray". "Plus she is a fantastic ambassador for Ballymoney and County Antrim," added David. Anyone wishing to see Diana perform with the Royal Irish, should visit the Waterfront box office at www.waterfront.co.uk or call 02890 334455 (daily after 12pm)