Digital Agency creating 40 new jobs

Digital company - Made to Engage - are creating 40 new jobs.

The digital agency was formed in 2012 and has offices in Belfast, Dublin and London.

The 40 jobs being created will contribute over £1.3million in additional annual salaries to the local economy and will increase employment in the firm to 72 people.

Last year, Made to Engage was recognised as the fastest growing agency in Northern Ireland and 13th overall in the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Awards. The company has also recently moved to new offices in Adelaide Street, Belfast to support its expansion.

Invest NI has offered £240,000 of support towards the new roles.

Welcoming the announcement, Brian Dolaghan, Invest Northern Ireland’s Director of Technology & Services said: “Made to Engage is an award winning digital agency making an important strategic investment which will help it to succeed in new markets. The 40 jobs being created will contribute over £1.3million in additional annual salaries to the local economy and will increase employment in the firm to 72 people.

Steven Cassin, Made to Engage Managing Director, said: “We deliver world-class solutions to our clients through leading digital technologies. 2017 was a year of exceptional growth and digital success for our company and our clients, and we are delighted to be expanding our business with 40 new staff.

“Invest NI support over the last six years has been instrumental to our growth, helping us to increase our workforce and keep up with the demand for our services. We participated in its Leadership programme recently which has helped us to prepare for managing our business through this anticipated growth period.

The new jobs will include developers, designers, software testers, digital specialists and a graduate academy. 12 of the 40 jobs are already in place.

“Our ambition is to become a leading provider of digital transformation services across the UK & Ireland by 2020 and we are well on our way to achieving this. These new roles will not only help us to grow upon our existing commitments, but more so, they will help to develop further business opportunities outside of Northern Ireland, specifically in Europe, the US, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.”