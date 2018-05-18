Disgust as homes of foreign nationals attacked

Homes of Indian and Pakistani families have been attacked in Banbridge overnight, police are reporting.

Windows were smashed, a car was attacked and paint was thrown at one of the houses, police said.

Police Chief Inspector Jon Burrows tweeted his disgust about the attack and confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested.

He said: “Disgusted that 2 homes were attacked in Banbridge overnight, the families are from India & Pakistan. I’ve spoken to both families this morning and we will support them.”