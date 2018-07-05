'Disruptive passengers' on Ibiza-bound flight from Belfast 'met by authorities'

Two "disruptive" passengers travelling on a flight from Belfast to Ibiza were "met by authorities", it has emerged.

The easyJet light from Belfast to Ibiza on July 4 was scheduled as leaving Belfast International at 5.45pm and arriving in Ibiza at 9.10pm.

When asked about the incident, a spokeswoman for easyJet said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6691 from Belfast to Ibiza on 4 July was met by authorities on arrival in Ibiza due to two passengers on board behaving in a disruptive manner.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority.”

A source told the News Letter that the return flight to Belfast was delayed by two and a half hours.