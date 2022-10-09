Politicians from across NI have also expressed their condolences to the small community, which has lost four men, three women, two teenagers – and a girl of primary school age in the tragedy.JJ McGowan, the Chief Ambulance Officer for Health Service Executive (HSE) West, said they drew upon a Memorandum of Understanding with the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) on cross border support in emergencies.

"We can't say enough thanks to them for what they did for us over the 24 hours," he told the News Letter.

He was shocked by what met him when he arrived at the scene.

Emergency services working at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough, which claimed ten lives.

“It was unbelievable, something you had never seen before. The whole front of this building was gone - completely obliterated.” However the local community were “amazing”.

"You had people in shorts, t-shirts and flip flops running into the scene to pull metal girders and stones out through the crowd to try and get to their loved ones or friends.”

The NIAS provided them with emergency ambulances and the NI Air Ambulance - which has a full doctor led medical team on board.

"They provided us with their Hazardous Area Response Team who are trained to go into such buildings. You have to remember this building was like a Jenga [puzzle]. One wrong block taken out and the whole thing could have collapsed at any stage.

"You were dealing with gas electricity, petroleum, diesel and that whole Jenga structure, so the Hazardous Area Response Team was invaluable to work with."Michael Bloomfield and his team at NIAS - we will be forever indebted for their support and help on this one."

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann expressed deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. “Our hearts go out to all those affected and to the wider community,” he said.

“I pay tribute to the crews from Northern Ireland who answered the call from across the border and brought their expertise and experience to the incident.”

The words of gratitude expressed by the Taoiseach and his Government were “very much appreciated”, he added, noting that cross-border cooperation has “long been a daily reality on this island”.

“The assistance provided on Friday was about neighbours rushing to support neighbours at their time of need. They would do the same for us in a heartbeat if the situation was reversed.”

The NI teams which attended, he said, were NIAS Rapid Response Paramedics, a number of Emergency Crews, Hazardous Area Response Teams, a non-Emergency Crew, officer support and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board. The NIFRS also sent a Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast along with a Command Support Unit from Strabane.

Alliance Leader, Naomi Long said it was hard to comprehend the enormity of the loss the village suffered.“My deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those who died," she said. "I pray that the close-knit community and the love of friends and family will bring them comfort in their grief."Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said she was "shocked and heartbroken" by the news.“Today is a day for grief and mourning, for people to come together in solidarity with those coming to terms with loss and injury," she added.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed or injured in the "truly unimaginable tragedy".

He said a book of condolence has been opened for the victims at: https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/creesloughMayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Sandra Duffy said the community had " watched in disbelief" as details of the tragedy unfolded.

Her council opens a book of condolence from 3pm on Monday online and in the Guildhall, where a candlelit vigil will also be held at 8pm.