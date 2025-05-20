NI farmers are being encouraged to look out for signs of lung disease

​NI farmers are being urged not to ignore even the slightest of symptoms of lung disease as part of a new joint campaign by the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum and Farm Safety Partnership to promote lung health.

One in five people living in Northern Ireland will be affected by a lung condition in their lifetime according to Asthma + Lung UK (ALUK) so it’s vital action is taken now said the Forum’s Dr Rebecca Orr.

“Farmers are exposed to a range of inhaled irritants during the course of their work on farms including dust, gases, chemicals and organic material. Conditions like farmer’s lung and occupation asthma can have a devastating and lasting impact on long term health and their livelihoods.

“So it’s crucial they seek medical help as even the most subtle symptoms of symptoms can indicate early problems or dismissed as a common cold, minor cough or fatigue. See your GP for help and don’t let farming take your breath away when simple steps can prevent it,” she said.

Deputy CEO of the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) Dr Bryan Monson said the campaign will provide advice on simple steps farmers can take to protect themselves.

“We want farmers to realise that looking after their lung health is as important as looking after any other safety aspect on the farm. Lungs are amazing organs which we rely on literally for every breath, so it is important we look after them. Chemicals and dusts encountered on farms have the potential to damage our lungs but by taking simple steps we can prevent long term ill health.

“Always wear a properly designed dust mask, ensure good ventilation in enclosed areas and work upwind from dusty activities. Use vacuum cleaners to remove dust or wet down dust before sweeping it And while preventative measures are crucial, recognising and responding to early symptoms are equality important,” he added.

Symptoms to watch out for:

Feeling breathless

Wheezing

Coughing up blood

Coughing up phlegm

Chest tightness or pain

A cough that does not get better, or which gets worse

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said he was delighted to be part of the campaign and help promote better health and wellbeing amongst all those living and working in the agri-rural industry.

“One in five people living in Northern Ireland is affected by a lung condition in their lifetime so it is vitally important that the jobs that people do, like farming, can be undertaken in a safe and secure environment knowing that they have the knowledge needed to protect their lungs and their long-term health.”

The joint initiative was launched at the recent Balmoral Show with leading general practitioners Prof Nigel Hart, Prof Helen Reid and Prof Gerry Gormley using innovative visuals and cutting-edge technology to show how dusts become suspended in air and how lungs move when respiring.

Spirometry, used to diagnose different types of lung disease, was demonstrated by top physiologist Dr Sean Roe. Specialist Interstitial Lung Disease Nurses and Farm Family Health Checks were also on hand to give advice and support.