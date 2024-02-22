All Sections
BREAKING

Downpatrick man Mark Murphy (36) dies in lorry and bus collision whilst woman hospitalised

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Rathfriland Road, Newry, today.
By Adam Kula
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 22:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 22:53 GMT
Mark Murphy was aged 36 and was from the Downpatrick area.

The PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly after 9am of a collision involving a bus and a lorry close to the junction with the Damolly Road.

“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, Mr Murphy, who was the driver of the lorry, passed away from his injuries.

“The female driver of the bus was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The Rathfriland Road remains closed at this time as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 286 of 22/02/24.”

