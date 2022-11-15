The renowned historian and academic Dr Éamon Phoenix has died at the age of 69.

A post on O'Neills Funeral Directors says: “We regret to inform you on the passing of the Late Dr. Éamon Phoenix R.I.P.

"Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th November 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

"Dearly beloved husband of Alice, devoted father of Mary Alice, much loved father-in-law of Stuart and cherished grandfather of Nicole.”

The death notice adds that his Requiem Mass will be held at 1pm on November 18 at St Bridget’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue.

It adds that “burial to follow in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn”.