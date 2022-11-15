Dr Eamon Phoenix: Funeral arrangements released for academic
Funeral details have been released for historian Dr Eamon Phoenix.
A post on O'Neills Funeral Directors says: “We regret to inform you on the passing of the Late Dr. Éamon Phoenix R.I.P.
"Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th November 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
"Dearly beloved husband of Alice, devoted father of Mary Alice, much loved father-in-law of Stuart and cherished grandfather of Nicole.”
The death notice adds that his Requiem Mass will be held at 1pm on November 18 at St Bridget’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue.
It adds that “burial to follow in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn”.
Dr Phoenix will be greatly missed by his “sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and wider family circle”.