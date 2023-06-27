Dunmurry fire: NIFRS says man in his 60s dies in house blaze in Belfast
A man aged in his 60s has died in a house fire in Belfast.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property in the Dunmurry area just after 10pm on Monday.
Firefighters performed CPR on the man before the ambulance service arrived.
The fire was extinguished and made safe, with all units leaving the scene shortly before 1am on Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is currently being treated as accidental.