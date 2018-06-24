DUP leader Arlene Foster attends GAA final

Arlene Foster has become the first leader of the DUP to attend the Ulster GAA final.

Mrs Foster was applauded and cheered by GAA fans as she arrived in Clones, Co Monaghan, in the Irish Republic to watch Fermanagh play neighbouring county Donegal in the showpiece event.

Mrs Foster’s attendance at the game marks another symbolic milestone in cross-community engagement in the Province.

It comes ahead of another significant step next week when she will attend an LGBT event at Stormont.

The DUP has been much criticised by gay rights activists for its resistance to same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

As she was welcomed by Ireland’s culture minister Heather Humphreys, Mrs Foster said: “All we need now is a Fermanagh win.”