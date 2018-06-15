DUP leader attends event marking the end of Muslim holy month

DUP leader Arlene Foster marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan today during a visit organised by Belfast Islamic Centre.

The former First Minister was joined at the event at S13 on Belfast’s Boucher Road by South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly.

DUP leader Arlene Foster with Dr Raied Alwazzan (right) and Dr Saleem Taneen during her visit organised by Belfast Islamic Centre. Pic by Freddie Parkinson, PressEye

“In my recent speech in London I said unionism stands for pluralism and multiculturalism,” Mrs Foster said.

“We should be inclusive and welcome all. I meant that then and I mean it now.

“I want to genuinely reach out to our minority communities and show them the hand of friendship, recognising they have made Northern Ireland their home,” she continued.

“I love Northern Ireland and I want everyone who calls this place their home to feel at home here.”

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, the month during which Muslims fast during daylight hours and refrain from sexual activity, among other things.

Four years ago former DUP leader Peter Robinson sparked controversy with his comments about Muslims while defending firebrand preacher Pastor James McConnell.

Mr Robinson later issued a public apology for his remarks and paid a visit to the Belfast Islamic Centre.