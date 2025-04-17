DUP's Jonathan Buckley says 'urgent clarity' is needed on single-sex spaces in Northern Ireland's public sector

The DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has called for single-sex spaces in "vulnerable environments" such as toilets. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“Urgent clarity” is needed from public sector organisations to ensure they are fully compliant with the Supreme Court’s judgement on how sex is defined in law, a DUP MLA has said.

Jonathan Buckley has written to a range of government bodies urging them to ensure they are meeting “their legal obligations under equality law” – saying “the battle continues” over single sex spaces for women.

The Scottish Government lost its Supreme Court battle against For Women Scotland on Wednesday, after the UK’s top judges ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

The SNP government and various trans activist groups had argued that people who had legally changed their gender should be treated as the sex of their choosing under equality law.

Mr Buckley has urged the Justice Minister to review policies within her department, “particularly in the areas of safeguarding, single-sex provision, data collection, and frontline service delivery”.

He highlighted to Naomi Long her “ongoing obligations under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, including the duty to promote equality of opportunity between men and women”.

The Upper Bann MLA has urged the Alliance leader to ensure policies which “strengthen sex-based protections in vulnerable environments – particularly in schools, healthcare, accommodation and custodial settings – to ensure the safety, dignity, and privacy of women and girls”.

Mrs Long has previously said her department is “not in the business of putting people into boxes” and that everyone in the justice system is treated as an individual. She said “Our responsibility is to support everyone who comes into contact with the justice system, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, socio-economic status, health, disability, age, sexual orientation and many other considerations”.