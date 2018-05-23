East Belfast loyalists accuse anti-flags group of being ‘cultural agitators’

After coming under fire from an anti-flags group for it flags protocol, the East Belfast Community Initiative has hit back saying its critics are a “cultural agitation group”.

The South Belfast Residents for the Regulation of Flags – previously known as South Belfast Residents Against Flags – says it reflects the views of residents living in mixed areas such as the Ormeau Road.

It a statement this morning it said the East Belfast Community Initiative (EBCI) had not shown “a way forward” with its stance on flags.

Spokesperson for EBCI, Jamie Bryson: said: “I think the anti-flags group’s statement is rather helpful. It exposes much of the inconsistencies around their agitation on this issue.

“We note there has been a change of name for the group. They are no longer ‘against flags’, but instead ‘for regulation’. Regulation is of course a Trojan horse leading to complete eradication of cultural expression, and such an approach is in the line with SF’s policy.

“The group claims to represent the Ormeau Road and ‘mixed areas’. The Ormeau Road is not covered by the protocol, therefore it is somewhat confusing as to why this group are even commenting on it.

“Beyond that the group complain that the EBCI are ‘circumventing’ the law in relation to UVF 1912 flags. This is quite simply legally incorrect. The law is clear, and the EBCI is abiding by it. It appears that this cultural agitation group want there to be a special law to apply to the unionist community.

“It is our view that this group is an entirely contrived front of SF and their modus operandi is evidently cultural agitation.”