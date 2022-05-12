Ed Sheeran: Bird’s eye view of one of the weirdest stages in Belfast gig history

With one of the biggest gatherings in the Province for years now underway in south Belfast, the News Letter takes a little look at one of the supporting stars of the show – Ed Sheeran’s stage itself.

By Adam Kula
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:56 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:09 am

The unusual rotunda-style design, like an elaborate bandstand, was filmed by drone enthusiasts before the crowds arrived this evening for the English singer-songwriter’s scheduled 8pm performance.

The video screen in the centre shows a number of images of Sheeran on stage, almost guaranteeing a view from wherever fans happen to be standing.

This short clip has been used by kind permission of Droning_about_Ireland (@REDKN1GHT19), who runs a YouTube channel of other startling imagery from across the island.

Image of the Ed Sheeran stage at Boucher Road, Belfast, 12-05-22, used with permission from Droning_about_Ireland @REDKN1GHT19

The number of fans flocking to the playing fields for the back-to-back gigs (one tonight, another tomorrow) is estimated to be roughly 80,000.

To put that into some context, that is very slightly less than the entire population of the city of Londonderry.

Or to put it another way, it is roughly the equivalent of all the residents of Newtownards assembled together, multiplied by three.

After that, Ed heads off to Cardiff – for a triple-nighter, again back-to-back, later this month.

