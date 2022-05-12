Ed Sheeran: Bird’s eye view of one of the weirdest stages in Belfast gig history

The unusual rotunda-style design, like an elaborate bandstand, was filmed by drone enthusiasts before the crowds arrived this evening for the English singer-songwriter’s scheduled 8pm performance.

The video screen in the centre shows a number of images of Sheeran on stage, almost guaranteeing a view from wherever fans happen to be standing.

This short clip has been used by kind permission of Droning_about_Ireland (@REDKN1GHT19), who runs a YouTube channel of other startling imagery from across the island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image of the Ed Sheeran stage at Boucher Road, Belfast, 12-05-22, used with permission from Droning_about_Ireland @REDKN1GHT19

The number of fans flocking to the playing fields for the back-to-back gigs (one tonight, another tomorrow) is estimated to be roughly 80,000.

To put that into some context, that is very slightly less than the entire population of the city of Londonderry.

Or to put it another way, it is roughly the equivalent of all the residents of Newtownards assembled together, multiplied by three.

After that, Ed heads off to Cardiff – for a triple-nighter, again back-to-back, later this month.

Image of the Ed Sheeran stage at Boucher Road, Belfast, 12-05-22, used with permission from Droning_about_Ireland @REDKN1GHT19

More from this reporter: